WATCH: Persian leopard sighted in Balochistan

A Persian leopard has been found at the Nani Mandir, located in Hinglaj, a town in the Lasbela district of Balochistan province.

The leopard was located by a pilgrim visiting the temple inside the Hingol National Park along the Balochistan coast.

This Persian leopard is locally known as “phulang” and is native to Hingol National Park.

World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) adviser Muhammad Moazzam Khan said that the Persian leopard was found in the major parts of Balochistan, especially in the coastal area.

Persian leopards are panther sub-species native to Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan and the Caucasus.

They are extremely rare, however, and listed by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) as endangered.

Earlier in May 2021, a pair of Persian leopards were found in Hazarganji-Chiltan National Park in Balochistan’s Mastung district on Thursday.