Watch: Pilot spots UFO fleet flying in ‘weird formation’

A pilot flying over the Pacific Ocean claimed that he spotted an entire fleet of Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) moving in a “weird” formation.

He captured a video that shows rotating lights moving across the sky.

The video starts with the sight of the horizon and the orange hue of the sun spread across the sky. As the pilot zooms in, three sets of illuminated dots can be seen moving at a distance.

The clip shows 9-12 lights moving at a uniform speed as one or two of the dots seem to fade out by the end of the clip.

The video was reportedly shot at an altitude of 39,000 feet.

Baffled, the pilot can be heard saying, “I don’t know what that is. That is some weird s***,”

