WATCH: Police capture huge python found roaming streets

The West Midlands Police in the United Kingdom (UK) captured a huge 12-foot yellow python roaming the streets and shared their adventure on Instagram.

The West Midlands Police displayed courage and quick thinking after receiving an emergency call from a concerned citizen about the presence of a 12-foot yellow python.

The police response officers decided to take matters into their own hands as the RSPCA colleagues could not attend the situation prompty due to the late hour yesterday.

The officers successfully captured the huge python with caution and secured it in their van.

The police department posted the photo of the response officers and the python on Instagram.

A few days ago, the video of a giant 16-foot carpet python crawling across an Australian family’s roof and into a tree went viral on social media.

The teeth-clenching footage of a snake moving from a roof to a nearby tree was recorded by a family in Queensland, who were sitting down for lunch. “They’re freaky aren’t they,” one woman can be heard saying. While the another said “He’s quite beautiful.”

Snake experts have said carpet pythons can scale trees due to their evenly distributed muscles, which hold them up.

Carpet pythons have 80 to 100 small teeth so a large one can absolutely cause damage if it gets a hold of you. A large majority of people who are bitten are either trying to kill or catch the animal themselves.

Snake Catcher Dan from the Sunshine Coast, who regularly encounters the reptiles, told Yahoo News Australia that it’s common to see snakes move in such a way. When spotted in trees, it may mean they’re hunting a bird or possum or trying to avoid being hunted themselves.