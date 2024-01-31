WATCH: PPP candidate’s father begs to vote for his son

TANDO ALLAHYAR: A video of a father of Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate begging his party colleague to vote for his son went viral on social media.

In the video, Abdul Sattar Bachani—former MNA and father of the PPP’s aspirant from NA-217 Zulfiqar Ali Bachani— can be seen taking off his hat, placing it on the lap of his own party’s councilor.

The Senior Bachani went to meet the PPP’s Councilor Asghar Brohi and requested to vote for his son in the February 8 elections. Councilor Asghar Brohi; however refused to support his party nominee from NA-217.

On the councilor’s refusal, Abdul Sattar Bachani said, “Just look my white beard and have some respect for it,” The candidate’s father also removed his cap from his head and placed on the Councilor’s lap.

It should be noted that the General Elections are scheduled to held across the country on February 8 and candidates of political parties as well as independents ae trying to woo the voters. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has almost finalised its preparations for the polls.