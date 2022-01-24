WATCH: PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhail loses his cool over flight delay

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Qadir Khan Mandokhail on Monday lost his cool and manhandled private airline staff after a Islamabad-bound flight was delayed for hours, ARY News reported.

A video of PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhail getting angry at airline staff also went viral on social media.

In a video, available with ARY News, it can be seen that the PPP MNA from NA-249 Karachi exchanging heated words with the staff of a private airline after the flight was delayed for several hours due to technical reasons.

Talking to ARY News exclusively on the incident, the MNA said that he did not misbehave with any staff member of the airline. “Flight had to take off at 11 am from Karachi but it delayed for eight hours which caused anger among passengers onboard,” he said.

Last year in November, the NA Speaker Asad Qadir had banned the entry of PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhail in the National Assembly’s premises due to his misbehaviour during the joint parliament session.

