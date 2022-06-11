WATCH: Protests across India over blasphemous remarks by BJP members

Huge crowds took to roads in Indian cities as people protested in many areas of the country over blasphemous remarks against Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) made by two former members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has faced a backlash from Muslims at home and abroad, including from a number of Gulf countries, after two officials from his BJP commented in late May and earlier this month.

One of them, spokeswoman Nupur Sharma, has been suspended and the other official has been expelled by the party.

That has not calmed anger in the latest instance of what some in the Muslim community see as increased pressure under the rule of the Hindu nationalist BJP on issues ranging from freedom of worship to the wearing of hijab head scarves.

In the Uttar Pradesh city of Prayagraj, riot police with shields charged and fired tear gas at crowds on Friday in a street strewn with broken bricks and stones, video footage from Reuters partner ANI showed.

A total of 109 people have been arrested from different districts of Uttar Pradesh by the police over protests today, said Prashant Kumar, a senior Uttar Pradesh police official.

In Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, protesters hurled stones at police and injured some officers, senior police official Anis Gupta told Reuters by phone, adding the situation was now under control.

In Occupied Kashmir, small groups gathered in dozens of locations, some of them raising slogans against the fired BJP officials.

Indian authorities in the occupied territory cut off mobile internet connections to stop protests.

In Ahmedabad, the main city in Modi’s home state of Gujarat, protesters including children marched holding posters of the two BJP officials and calling for police to arrest Sharma.

“So far, no strict action has been taken against Nupur Sharma,” said protester Mohammad Jabir.

“She should be arrested as soon as possible.”

Sharma was not available for comment. She said last week that she did not intend to hurt anyone’s religious feelings.

Police in New Delhi said on Thursday said they have filed a complaint against Sharma and others for “inciting people on divisive lines” on social media. read more

The BJP has instructed officials to be “extremely cautious” when talking about religion on public platforms and has said it does not promote insults against any sect or religion.

