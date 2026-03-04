WATCH: PSL 11 logo unveiled ahead historic eight-team season

The countdown to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 11 has officially begun after the league unveiled its new logo for the upcoming edition on Wednesday.

The PSL’s official X account revealed the branding on Tuesday, creatively incorporating the Urdu word for eleven (گیارہ), with the numeral “11” seamlessly embedded into the design.

The logo reflects both tradition and modernity, signalling the start of what promises to be a landmark campaign for the marquee T20 tournament.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pakistan Super League (@thepsl)

PSL season 11 is scheduled to get underway on March 26 at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium, with organisers finalising preparations for an expanded and restructured competition.

This year’s edition will be historic for multiple reasons. For the first time, the league will feature eight teams, marking a major expansion in its structure.

PSL 11 also introduces a significant shift in its player recruitment model, replacing the traditional draft system with an auction format.

In the tournament opener, defending champions Lahore Qalandars will face tournament debutants Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen. The match will be preceded by a colourful opening ceremony in Lahore.

In another notable development ahead of the season, the franchise that initially operated as Sialkot Stallionz has officially been rebranded as Multan Sultans.