WATCH: Qadir Patel changes NA speech on Gul Plaza after Aseefa Bhutto note

ISLAMABAD: An interesting situation emerged in the National Assembly of Pakistan on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, as Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) member Abdul Qadir Patel received a written note from the first lady, Aseefa Bhutto, during his speech on the recent Gul Plaza tragedy that happened in Karachi.

Abdul Qadir Patel strongly criticised the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM-P), holding it responsible for the Gul Plaza incident in his speech.

Abdul Qadir took an unexpected turn in his speech as soon as he received a handwritten note from the first lady, Aseefa Bhutto, through PPP lawmaker Shazia Marri. Shortly after reading it, Abdul Qadir noticeably softened his tone.

Instead of continuing his criticism, he called for political harmony, saying that national tragedies should not be used for political point-scoring and that lasting solutions required cooperation among all parties.

“Such incidents cannot be resolved through political confrontation,” he said. “They demand collective responsibility and joint action,” Abdul Qadir added.

A video showing Shazia Marri handing over the note to Abdul Qadir Patel has since circulated widely on social media, prompting a wave of humorous and sarcastic reactions from netizens.

Earlier, Qadir Patel, in his speech, lashed out at MQM-P and accused the party of illegal construction carried out by “GoGa,” the security guard of the MQM founder.

The PPP leader, while criticizing MQM, levelled serious allegations, stating that the party had forcefully constructed illegal floors in buildings.

He also raised the question of who introduced “China cutting” and who was responsible for the illegal cutting of parks in Karachi. He alleged that MQM still follows party founder Altaf Hussain’s philosophy