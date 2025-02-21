WATCH: Rabada’s fierce send-off to Zadran after dismissal

The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between South Africa and Afghanistan witnessed a moment of animation as fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada dismissed Ibrahim Zadran and celebrated the wicket with a fiery gesture as the batsman walked off.

The incident occurred in the 10th over of Afghanistan’s innings who were chasing a formidable target of 316.

Ibrahim Zadran hammered a straight six against Kagiso Rabada who had a last laugh, dismissing the batter on the very next ball. The South African pacer bowled a delivery at a speed of 148 km/h as Zadran misread the line entirely and missed the ball, which smashed into the middle stump as he backed away to make room.

Kagiso Rabada gave the batter a violent send-off on his way back. Ibrahim Zadran could only manage to score 17 off 29 balls.

Eventually, South Africa secured a convincing 107-run victory over Afghanistan in the third match of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a target of 316, Afghanistan were bowled out for 208 in 43.3 overs with none of their batters except Rahmat Shah really troubled the Protease.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

The Afghan innings got off to a shaky start, scoring only 38 runs in the first powerplay while losing two wickets.

Top batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the first to depart, scoring 10 off 14 deliveries. He attempted to pull Lungi Ngidi but was caught by Keeshav Maharaj at short fine leg.

Sediqullah Atal (16) and captain Hashmatullah Shahidi (0) fell in quick succession, leaving Afghanistan reeling at 50-4.

Azmatullah Omarzai provided a brief counter-attack, scoring 18 runs with three boundaries before being caught behind with 89 runs on the board.

Read More: Shane Watson backs Glenn Maxwell to lead Australia to CT25 glory

Rahmat Shah continued to bat sensibly but kept losing partners. Mohammad Nabi (8), Gulbadin Naib (13), and Rashid Khan (18) were all dismissed.

A 39-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Rahmat Shah and Noor Ahmad (9 off 15 balls) provided some resistance before Ahmad was clean-bowled by Wiaan Mulder. Soon after, Rahmat Shah perished, handing South Africa a 107-run victory.

Rahmat Shah top-scored with 90 off 92 deliveries, hitting nine fours and a six.

For South Africa, Kagiso Rabada picked up three wickets for 36 runs, while Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder grabbed two wickets each.

Earlier, Ryan Rickelton smashed a ton as South Africa set a 316-run target for Afghanistan.