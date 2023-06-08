Watch: Rabeeca Khan shares her go-to makeup look with tips

Famous TikToker and daughter of actor-comedian Kashif Khan, Rabeeca revealed her beauty secrets and go-to makeup look.

Rabeeca Khan appeared in a recent episode of Nida Yasir-hosted morning show ‘Good Morning Pakistan’ on ARY Digital and revealed the secrets behind her flawless skin while sharing tips to achieve every day, no-makeup look like her.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Khan shared that she starts her makeup with a good serum which acts as a primer, in order to avoid a dry and flaky face after foundation. She goes ahead with a moisturiser as per her skin type, followed by a lightweight concealer.

“I don’t use a lot of it [concealer] as my skin doesn’t need much,” she said while applying the product only under her eyes and around the mouth.

Khan then continued to apply a tiny amount of foundation on her face with the help of a makeup blending sponge.

The makeup expert used a darker shade of foundation to contour the roundness of her face. She completed the look with light brown shadow on her eyes and highlighter, with a pink blush and matching lipstick.

At another point, the celebrity revealed that she must use sunblock at all times and applies it immediately after washing her face.

Iqra Aziz shares her GRWM secrets: Watch video

It is worth mentioning here Khan is one of the most successful TikTokers from Pakistan with over 8.3 million followers on the social platform in addition to more than 5 million Instagram followers.

She uses her handles mostly to share her makeup tutorials, transition videos and trending dance clips.