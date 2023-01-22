WATCH: Rare ‘illuminating’ jellyfish spotted during sea expedition

A rare species of ‘Illuminating’ jellyfish was spotted during sea expedition by some scientists near the coast of California, Mexico.

According to details, the video of rare species of jellyfish is going viral on social media. This fish is blue in colour and looks like it is illuminated by a glowing substance.

The video is uploaded on Twitter with caption, “This spectacular rarely seen jellyfish was spotted 4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico.”

The post has so far gained more than 27K likes and has been viewed by more than 2.3 million people.

This spectacular rarely seen jellyfish was spotted 4,000 feet below the sea off the coast of Baja California, Mexico. 🌊 pic.twitter.com/wPypT6eoPF — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) January 21, 2023

Comments