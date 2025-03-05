WATCH: Ravindra Jadeja’s funny response to Rohit during semis against Australia

DUBAI: India captain Rohit Sharma was involved in a funny banter with wicketkeeper KL Rahul and spinner Ravindra Jadeja during the Champions Trophy 2025 game against Australia.

Virat Kohli’s heroics helped India thrash Australia to claim spot in the final of Champions Trophy 2025.

The thrilling win was filled with memorable moments, including a hilarious banter between Ravindra Jadeja, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul, which was caught on the stump mic.

During the match, Rohit instructed KL Rahul to place a slip fielder, saying, “Bhai, teen ball hain. Slip le le. Kya pata nikal jaaye. (Take a slip. Three balls are left. One may spin)”

Rahul responded, “Ek ball ghooma hai ab tak, bas (Only one ball has turned thus far)”

Jadeja, known for his quick wit, chimed in, “Aap dono baatein karo, main tab tak teen ball daal deta hu. (You guys keep talking, and in the meantime, I’ll bowl the remaining three deliveries)”

Jadeja’s humorous remark left Rohit, Rahul, and fans laughing.

WATCH: Rohit Sharma hilarious banter with Karthik during toss

Earlier, India captain Rohit Sharma was involved in a hilarious banter with former teammate Dinesh Karthik during the toss for their Champions Trophy 2025 game against New Zealand.

India captain Rohit Sharma got involved in a comical moment at the toss of NZ vs IND clash on March 2.

Video footage showed the India captain signaling his former teammate Dinesh Karthik to get out after he lost the toss.

Several suggested Karthik sledged Rohit for losing 10th successive toss, leading Rohit Sharma to suggest that it was Dinesh Karthik who jinxed his chances of winning the toss.