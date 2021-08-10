WATCH: How to restore WhatsApp chat history

The WhatsApp feature Chat Backup allows users to store their chat backups so if for some reason you lose the present data, change the phones, or chats get deleted, you can always back them up.

There is an option for a local backup on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. One can go for making local and cloud backups of WhatsApp messages, videos, pictures, and more. This you can restore later when needed.

Restoring deleted chats from Google Drive Backup on Android

Here is a list of steps to restore deleted WhatsApp chat messages from Google Drive. Remember to use the same phone number and Google account that was used to create the backup on Google Drive in the first place.

Uninstall WhatsApp from your Android smartphone and then reinstall. Enter your registered mobile number when you open the app and it will send an OTP to certify your number. Tap on the Restore option to restore WhatsApp chat backup. The app scour Google Drive for the backup and download it on your phone. Tap on Next soon as the restoration has finished.

With this, your chats will be displayed in the application once the initialization is complete. The application will then download the whole backup to your smartphone that includes photos, documents, videos, and more. However, if you install WhatsApp without any prior backups from Google Drive, it will automatically restore deleted WhatsApp messages from your local backup file.

Restoring deleted chats from iCloud Backup on iPhone

Similarly for the WhatsApp users on iPhones, restoring chats from Apple’s iCloud is just as easy. WhatsApp creates a cloud backup on iCloud as well. to access and restore it, you need to be logged into Apple ID and turn on the device. Also, you need sufficient free space, 2.05 times the actual backup file, on both your iCloud and iPhone.

Go to WhatsApp > Settings > Chats > Chat Backup. If there is an iCloud backup available, uninstall/reinstall the application. Enter the registered phone number when opening the reinstalled app. The app will send an OTP to certify your number. Tap Restore option to restore WhatsApp chat backup. Once the restoration process is complete, you can tap on Next

With this, your WhatsApp backup will be restored on your iPhone.