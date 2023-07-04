WATCH: Robbers loot citizens in Karachi’s North Nazimabad

KARACHI: A robbery incident was reported from Karachi’s North Nazimabad area, where four street criminals deprived citizens of their mobile phones and other belongings, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, a CCTV came to light in which the four street criminals can be seen looting the youth sitting on the roadside in North Nazimabad, Block L.

The video showed that the youth desperately attempted to conceal their mobile phones and belongings but the robbers conducted a thorough search and looted all the valuable cash and other belongings.

The bandits also picked up mobile phones thrown on the ground by the citizens in a bid to hide from the robbers.

In their attempt to conceal their mobile phones from the robbers, the citizens throw their mobile phones on the ground. However, the audacious bandits were quick to pick up the phones and flee from the scene.