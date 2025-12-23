Video: Robbers steal milk container at gunpoint in Karachi

KARACHI: In a bizarre incident, armed robbers, riding a car, stole a milk container from a shop in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

CCTV footage obtained by ARY News shows suspects arriving in a car, with two individuals stepping out and attempting to steal the milk container in Karachi’s New Karachi area.

When the shopkeeper noticed the suspicious activity and came outside, he tried to prevent the theft. However, the armed suspects threatened him with weapons, subjected him to violence, and fled the scene after forcibly taking the milk-filled tank.

Meanwhile, Rangers and police conducted a joint search operation at various locations in Karachi’s Keamari district. Entry and exit points were sealed, and house-to-house searches were carried out. According to SSP Keamari Amjad Sheikh, the operation was conducted in Sher Shah, Madina Colony and parts of Baldia.

During the operation, 14 suspicious individuals were taken into custody, and their criminal records are being verified. Three alleged criminals were arrested from the Sher Shah area, and weapons and narcotics were recovered from their possession. The arrested suspects were identified as Aamir, Riaz and Majid.

The search operation also included inspections of closed suspicious premises and hotels, while the criminal records of individuals present at roadside tea stalls were checked. Female police personnel also participated in the operation.