WATCH: Saud Shakeel takes stunning catch to dismiss Shadab in PSL 10 match

Quetta Gladiators captain Saud Shakeel took a stunning catch to dismiss his Islamabad United’s counterpart Shadab Khan in the first Qualifier of PSL 10, played in Lahore on Wednesday.

In the 14th over of the match, IU captain Shadab Khan tried to play a cut short to a bowl of Abrar Ahmed but he was unlucky as Saud Shakeel took a blinder to dismiss him for 16 runs.

Quetta Gladiators qualified for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final after defeating Islamabad United in Qualifier 1 at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing 210, the defending champions were bowled out for 179 in 19.4 overs, losing the game by 30 runs.

Islamabad United were off to a dismal start as Alex Hales fell in the second over for a duck. His opening partner, Sahibzada Farhan, was joined by Rassie van der Dussen and the duo raised a 71-run partnership before the latter was removed in the ninth over.

The right-handed batter made 35 off 23 balls, with the help of four fours and two sixes.

Sahibzada Farhan then stitched a 22-run partnership with Salman Ali Agha until he was dismissed after scoring 52 off 35 balls.

Farhan’s dismissal triggered a collapse in the middle as the defending champions lost three quick wickets to stumble to 150/6 in 15.5 overs.

Usman Tariq diminished United’s hope for a direct qualification to the PSL 10 when he dismissed Salman Ali Agha (44) and Naseem Shah (zero) in successive deliveries.

Ghazi Ghori was dismissed on four, while Salman Irshad made two as Quetta Gladiators bowled out the Islamabad United for 179.

For Gladiators, Usman Tariq picked up three wickets, while Mohammad Amir, Faheem Ashraf and Wasim Jr took two wickets each

Spinner Abrar Ahmed chipped in with a wicket.