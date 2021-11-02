WATCH: Scary moment two boys jump over gap in roof of 27-storey building

A terrifying video has surfaced that showed two young boys playing on the roof of a 27-storey building in China.

In the video, the two boys jumped over a gap in the multi-storey building roof in China. The video was reportedly filmed in Xianning, Hubei on October 24 and provided by the local media.

The witness called the local property management after seeing the scene.

Later, the management sent staff to bring the children down the roof. According to the report, the children were able to reach the roof because the lock to the roof door was damaged.

The management fixed the door with a new lock following the incident.

