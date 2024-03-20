WATCH: Schoolchildren thwart ‘theft’ attempt

KARACHI: Schoolchildren’s bravery and presence of mind thwarted a theft attempt in the North Karachi neighborhood of Karachi, as ARY News obtained video of the incident.

A Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) recording of the incident shows the courageous schoolchildren thwarting the theft attempt. The kids in 11-A North Karachi demonstrated the presence of mind by closing the door of the house as the thief attempted to storm in.

The thieves, posing as beggars, approached the kids and begged for money, making an unsuccessful attempt to break into the house. The incident happened on Wednesday at 12:05 PM.

Robberies and other crimes, according to a resident, have escalated in the neighborhood.

It is pertinent to mention here that few days ago, a tea stall owner thwarted a robbery attempt in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighborhood, proving that courage and presence of mind may save a person from many terrible situations.

In an incredibly unique scene that went viral on social media, the tea stall owner named Dawlat Agha Shah can be seen forcing the armed robbers to escape without doing any damage.

In a Close Circuit Television Camera (CCTV) footage, three unknown armed men can be seen approaching the Quetta Tea Hotel in Block 6, Gulshan-e-Iqbal with the intention of robbery. When the robbers took out their weapons, the visibly calmed hotel owner also pulled out his licensed pistol and opened fire, forcing them to leave.