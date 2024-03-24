Watch: Several injured as elephants attack each other during festival

In shocking video that went viral on social media, several people sustained injuries as elephants attack each other during public festival.

According to Mathrubhumi, the incident happened around 10.30 pm when the elephant, Guruvayur Ravikrishnan, parading for the ‘Ammathiruvady’, lost control, causing panic among people attending the festival. The mahout narrowly escaped after the elephant made three attempts to attack him. However, he sustained minor injuries and was rushed to a hospital at Koorkenchery.

The video also shows the elephant charging at another elephant, Puthupally Arjunan. People carried by the elephants sustained injuries too, while several others — who tried to escape the attack — fell and got hurt.

Reports also mentioned that both the elephants were later brought under control by the elephant squad.

In a separate incident that made rounds on social media, a Russian tourist was swung into air by an angry elephant and then thrown him away.

The horrific incident occurred in the Indian state of Rajasthan where a Russian tourist was injured after she was flung into the air and slammed to the ground by a furious elephant in the precincts of the Amer Fort in Jaipur city.

Following the incident, the fort administration banned the services of the female elephant named Gauri.

In the CCTV video clip, the tusker can be seen grabbing the woman with its trunk swinging and slamming her to the ground. The mahout, trying controlling the elephant, also lost balance and thrown on the ground.

In the wake of the incident, the Russian tourist was immediately whisked off to Sawai Man Singh Hospital by the officials of the fort for medical attention.