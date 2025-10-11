Watch: Shadab Khan back in action

Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan has returned to action after recovering from a shoulder injury.

The all-rounder has resumed bowling and physical training on Saturday.

A video of him doing intense rehabilitation exercises, gym workouts, and bowling practice is going viral on social media.

He is reportedly regaining full rhythm and fitness.

Shadab’s determination and focus in the video reflect his eagerness to make a strong comeback for Pakistan.

Shadab had undergone surgery on his right shoulder on July 5 in England, a procedure carried out under the guidance of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadab Khan (@shadab0800)

The injury, which had been troubling him for months, forced him to miss several key assignments, including the Asia Cup 2025 — a major setback both for him and the national team.

Since then, Shadab has been part of the PCB’s structured rehabilitation program, focusing on regaining strength, flexibility, and match readiness.