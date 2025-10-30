Watch: Shadab Khan resumes training at NCA

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan, who is on his road to a comeback, has resumed training at the National Cricket Academy.

He underwent a successful shoulder operation and did his initial rehab in England, before returning to the country.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the 27-year-old can be seen working with the academy coaches, where he performed fielding and bowling drills.

It is worth mentioning here that, Shadab underwent surgery in the United Kingdom a few months ago after persistent discomfort in his right shoulder.

He hasn’t been in action since June this year.

Following medical consultations, surgery was deemed necessary to fully resolve the problem.

The leg-spinner missed several key assignments during his recovery period, which include: the away T20I series against Bangladesh, the white-ball tour of the West Indies, the tri-nation T20I series involving the UAE and Afghanistan, the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025, and the home series against South Africa.

He is expected to miss the upcoming tri-series against Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Shadab is likely to make the cricket comeback with the Sydney Thunder in the upcoming 15th edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) in December.