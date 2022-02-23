Watch: Shah Mehmood’s message ahead of PTI’s Sindh-wide march

Islamabad: Vice president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has released a video message ahead of their Sindh-wide march starting on February 26, reported ARY News.

The foreign minister said that they are coming to Sindh on February 26, to aware the people of their rights. We would tell the people of Sindh about the grave injustices inflicted upon them in the last 15 years, he added.

The PTI VP said that they will visit 27 districts in their march which will take place from February 26 to March 6. The people who are fed up with the corruption and bad governance in Sindh are welcome to join their march, he added.

It is time to raise our voice and step up to injustices, let us begin the journey of change in Sindh, he added.

Comments