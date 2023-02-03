WATCH: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with cricketing legend Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Shahid and the videos are going viral.

The videos of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s wedding with Ansha Shahid made rounds on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. It showed Shahid Afridi and his son-in-law arriving for the nuptials.

Shahid Afridi on the venue of his daughter’s wedding with Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen has got the coolest father in law , MashaaAllah! ❤️#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/lyqFXql6em — Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) February 3, 2023

So Shaheen Shah afridi made the entry in the ceremony❤️#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/alBxZEThP8 — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) February 3, 2023

The clip of their nikkah happening made rounds.

Moreover, the clips of them meeting the guests went viral. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was seen congratulating the player by giving a hug.

Shahid Afridi with Muhammad Hafeez, Babar Azam and other Pakistani stars at the nikkah ceremony of his daughter Ansha Afridi with Shaheen Shah Afridi. ❤️#ShaheenShahAfridi @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/744TpbCfAe — Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) February 3, 2023

According to details, his teammates Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and others were at the wedding also.

Boys Squad at the Nikkah ceremony of Shaheen Shah Afridi.⚡️#ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/bFbsRPBb4L — Maham Gillani (@dheetafridian__) February 3, 2023

Pakistan players felicitated greetings to the cricketer on social media platform.

Prayers for you my baby brother @iShaheenAfridi. May you and your wife be the source of happiness and joy for each other, Ameen. #ShaheenShahAfridi pic.twitter.com/VL7Wp7x6uR — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) February 3, 2023

Nikkah bhut bhut mubarkh ho @iShaheenAfridi bhai ❤️. — Shahnawaz Dahani (@ShahnawazDahani) February 3, 2023

Many congratulations to @iShaheenAfridi, a new spell of your life is about to start. And also mubarak to Lala @SAfridiOfficial on his daughter’s #Nikah. My best wishes and sincerest prayers are with them both, stay blessed 🤲🏼❤️ — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) February 3, 2023

The left-arm pacer got engaged to Ansha Shahid last year.

For the unversed, Ansha’s elder sister Aqsa Shahid Afridi married Naseer Nasir Khan in December last year.

Moreover, pacer Haris Rauf married Muzna Masood Malik in Islamabad in presence of his close ones, friends and teammates on December 24.

Shan Masood got nikkahfied with his best friend Nische Khan on January 20. Shadab Khan got married to cricketing legend Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter after three days.

