WATCH: Shaheen Afridi marries Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha

Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi tied the knot with cricketing legend Shahid Afridi’s daughter Ansha Shahid and the videos are going viral.

The videos of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s wedding with Ansha Shahid made rounds on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. It showed Shahid Afridi and his son-in-law arriving for the nuptials.

The clip of their nikkah happening made rounds.

Moreover, the clips of them meeting the guests went viral. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was seen congratulating the player by giving a hug.

According to details, his teammates Shadab Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Naseem Shah and others were at the wedding also.

Pakistan players felicitated greetings to the cricketer on social media platform.

The left-arm pacer got engaged to Ansha Shahid last year.

For the unversed, Ansha’s elder sister Aqsa Shahid Afridi married Naseer Nasir Khan in December last year.

Moreover, pacer Haris Rauf married Muzna Masood Malik in Islamabad in presence of his close ones, friends and teammates on December 24.

Shan Masood got nikkahfied with his best friend Nische Khan on January 20. Shadab Khan got married to cricketing legend Saqlain Mushtaq’s daughter after three days.

