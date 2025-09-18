Watch: Shaheen Afridi’s batting brilliance against UAE

Shaheen Shah Afridi produced an all-round performance against the United Arab Emirates as Pakistan clinched the crunch game by 41 runs in Dubai.

The left-hander played a brisk cameo of 29 runs off just 14 deliveries, where he smoked three fours and two towering sixes to guide Pakistan to 146-9.

When he came on to bowl, the left-arm pacer claimed figures of two for 16 from his three overs as Pakistan bowled out the UAE for just 105 in 17.4 overs.

The win means Pakistan join India in the Super Four from Group A. They will meet again in Dubai on Sunday.

Earlier, the match began an hour late as the fallout rumbled on from a handshake row with India.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was considering pulling out from the tournament and demanded the removal of match referee Andy Pycroft for the must-win group game against the hosts.

The Zimbabwean oversaw Sunday’s game with India, after which the victorious India team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players.

But following urgent talks between the PCB and the International Cricket Council, Wednesday’s encounter eventually went ahead after a delay and Pycroft remained the match referee.

Fakhar Zaman scored 50 off 36 balls and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi added a brisk 29 not out as Pakistan made a modest 146-9 after being put in to bat.

Spinner Abrar Ahmed led Pakistan’s bowling charge with 2-13 as the UAE were dismissed for 105 in 17.4 overs. Shaheen took 2-16 and fellow paceman Haris Rauf 2-19.