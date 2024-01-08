WATCH: Shakib Al Hasan slapping man goes viral on social media

The Bangladeshi cricketer, Shakib Al Hasan, who recently joined politics again becomes headlines after slapping a person at a political gathering.

A fan behind the cricketer recorded the slapping incident on his camera and the video instantly went viral on social media platforms.

According to the reports, the incident transpired when Shakib Al Hasan went to a polling station to observe the process personally.

Shakib, who is a big celebrity in the country, has attracted a lot of attention from nearby people as many fans surrounded him for a picture or a handshake but when one of them tried to grab his hand from behind that’s when the cricketer lost his cool and slapped him on the face.

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Slap Shot from Shakib 🏏 pic.twitter.com/D2MGqqAhPK — Zaki Ishtiaque Hussain (@Gunner_811) January 7, 2024

The Bangladeshi cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan – recently contested in the national elections for an MP seat – won a seat in the country’s parliament on Sunday after a massive victory as his opposition boycotted the general election.