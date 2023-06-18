Watch: Shopkeeper foils robbery in UK, traps burglar inside shop

In a video that went viral in no time a brave shopkeeper foiled a robbery in the UK and trapped the burglar inside the shop.

Presence of mind is a good trait it can be life-saving if you have a little bit of courage too. Recently a shopkeeper’s presence of mind and bravery saved his shop from getting robbed.

The CCTV footage of the shop shows a man named Malcolm Trimble walking into a store carrying a knife and threatening the shopkeeper.

But the shopkeeper ran towards the door and closed the door. After seeing himself trapped the burglar went to pull the door and applied his full force to save himself. In the meantime, the shutter of the shop rolled down and the burglar got stuck in the shutter

The police officers arrived within three minutes and arrested him on the spot, Later the Durham Crown Court jailed the burglar for three years and four months after admitting attempted robbery and possession of a knife.

Earlier, a video of a female bank employee successfully thwarting a robbery bid in India went viral on social media.

The viral video showed suspect Lavish, who had barged into the bank, threatening the employees at knifepoint. The robber went inside a room and told Poonam Gupta, supposedly the manager, to come out before going inside.

The 26-year-old suspect came outside the room. The bank officials tried to get hold of him. Amidst the scuffle, the woman got her hands on the plier that fell from the robber’s pocket and tried to hit the suspect with him.