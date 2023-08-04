WATCH: Sikh man trashes robber caught in act

A robbery incident footage surfaced on social media showing a Sikh man, assumed to be the owner, took matters into his own hands and thrashed the thief, as reported by the New York Post.

A video of the incident that has gone viral on social media, shows a masked man trying to dump as many products as possible into a big trash can. The thief also threatened the shop owner a few times with an unseen weapon, asking an employee to “back up”.

Watch the video here:

Sikh grocery store owner was told that “there ain’t nothing you can do” repeatedly and that “ayy, just let him go” as they were being robbed. The Sikhs disagreed. pic.twitter.com/ZIb5CVLMNl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 2, 2023

“Just let him go. There ain’t nothing you can do. They’re not going to do nothing,” the bystander who took the video can be heard saying.

However, the employee grabbed the robber by his arms after which the Sikh man thrashed the thief multiple times with a stick. The filmer tried to intervene, shouting, “Don’t do that. Don’t do that, man. Don’t do that”, as the thief screamed in pain. However, the Sikh man continued to beat him as the other employee pinned him down.

Many praised the bravery of the Sikh man and claimed that the video was ”satisfying” to watch. One user said, ”Though I don’t support violence, this is the best video.”