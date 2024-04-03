Watch: Sinkhole swallows woman after shopping mall floor collapses

In a shocking video that went viral online, a sinkhole swallowed a woman after a section of floor of a popular shopping mall in China collapsed.

According to an international media outlet, the customer was shopping on the second floor of a mall in Zhenjiang, Jiangsu province, when the incident was filmed by security cameras.

The viral video uploaded on Instagram shows a customer being swallowed up by the floor after stepping across the ‘weak’ tile.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a construction worker, who was working below, was also trapped by the rubble.

As per the clip, the mall manager stated that the collapse was caused by a faulty load-bearing wall. Soon after the incident, firefighters were informed and they immediately reached the spot.

Watch video here:

Mr Huang, the representative of the mall, said both were injured but in a stable condition. While the construction worker sustained leg injuries from fallen debris, the shopper suffered fractures, according to Mr Huang.

Meanwhile, concerned authorities have initiated an investigation into the reason for the collapse, hoping to determine if it was a single incident or indicative of larger safety flaws in the building and maintenance of public infrastructure.