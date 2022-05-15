WATCH: Six-year-old girl’s message for Imran Khan

FAISALABAD: The video message of a six-year-old girl for former prime minister Imran Khan ahead of the Faisalabad power show has gone viral on social media, ARY News reported.

In a video available with ARY News, six-year-old, Shifa Fatima can be heard saying, “Uncle Imran Khan, I want to meet you.” ‘Chaloo Chaloo Dhobi Ghat chaloo,’ I’m going, you should also come, the minor girl can be seen inviting people.

Earlier, a family which started marching towards Islamabad from Mardan to meet the former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan reached Bani Gala.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has released a video on its official Twitter account, which mentions the arrival of a family on foot from Mardan to Islamabad to meet Imran Khan.

Read more: Mardan family reaches Islamabad to meet Imran Khan

In a video, PTI supporter named Zakir Khan can be seen meeting the former prime minister along with his three children to show his love, affection and support for the ousted PM.

It is to be noted that Imran Khan had also met Muhammad Abu Bakar Khan Marwat, a ninth class student from Lakki Marwat, who had come from Lakki Marwat exclusively to attend the Abbottabad rally where he had expressed his desire to meet Imran Khan.

Comments