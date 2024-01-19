WATCH: Smartphones captivate dogs after humans

A video showing a Golden Retriever puppy on a comfy bed enjoying a show on a smartphone is going viral on social media, highlighting mobile phones’ impact on humans and animals.

Golden Retrievers, known for their love and loyalty, are delightful companions. Their love for comfort makes them happiest in cozy, connected spaces.

Recently, a cute video went viral, showing a Golden Retriever puppy on a comfy bed, enjoying a show on a phone. The relaxed puppy, fixated on the screen, looks so content.

The video was shared by an Instagram page Animals Lover with a caption asking, “Is this how everyone spends their weekends?”

The viral video has gained immense popularity, garnering over 9 million views and attracting more than 27,000 comments on Instagram.

“Mobile phones first ruined humans, and now dogs,” commented a user.

Another social media user wrote, “So this is what reincarnation looks like if you come back as a puppy”.

“Every day, I think more and more that dogs know everything, but they pretend they don’t know how to work,” commented a third user.

Just like this Instagram page, many platforms have a lot of interesting dog videos. These videos are especially popular on websites and apps like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.