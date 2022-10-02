Watch: Snake stops play during India-South Africa T20I

The second T20I between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was stopped after a snake invaded the cricket field.

The incident happened before the start of the seventh over when a black-coloured snake was seen crawling.

As spinner Keshav Maharaj was running into bowl to KL Rahul, he was asked to stop by the umpire who gestured towards the snake.

The game was then paused while members of the ground staff ran behind the snake and got it off the ground.

The video was shared on social media and soon it went viral.

