Watch: Snake stops play during India-South Africa T20I

The second T20I between India and South Africa at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati was stopped after a snake invaded the cricket field.
The incident happened before the start of the seventh over when a black-coloured snake was seen crawling.
As spinner Keshav Maharaj was running into bowl to KL Rahul, he was asked to stop by the umpire who gestured towards the snake.
The game was then paused while members of the ground staff ran behind the snake and got it off the ground.
Snake also reached to watch the cricket match of India and South Africa at the stadium in Guwahati.#Guwahati #Cricket #snake #SnakeAtTheStadium #INDvsSA #INDvsSAT20I pic.twitter.com/cI4cP7FRy7
— Prateek Pratap Singh (@PrateekPratap5) October 2, 2022
The video was shared on social media and soon it went viral.
Play stopped due Snake on the Cricket Field..#Cricket#Assam#T20 pic.twitter.com/gxMEheOTkI
— मुंबई Matters™✳️ (@mumbaimatterz) October 2, 2022