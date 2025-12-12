WATCH: SpaceX launches 29 Starlink satellites
- By Web Desk -
- Dec 12, 2025
SpaceX marked another milestone in its global broadband expansion with the successful launch of 29 Starlink satellites aboard a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
The flight-proven first-stage booster supporting this mission completed its 16th launch. Its previous missions include Crew-8, Polaris Dawn, CRS-31, Astranis: From One to Many, IM-2, Commercial GTO-1, and ten Starlink missions.
After stage separation, the booster executed a precise landing on a droneship stationed in the Atlantic Ocean, further extending SpaceX’s record of reusable rocket operations.
The satellites were deployed into low-Earth orbit, continuing SpaceX’s efforts to expand global Starlink coverage.