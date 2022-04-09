Watch: Speeding car runs over woman and child on scooty

A CCTV video from the Indian city Mangaluru shows a speeding car running over a divider and hitting a woman and a 7-year-old child.

The horrific accident took place at Ballalbagh junction area of Indian city Mangaluru, around 1:20 pm on Saturday.

The video of the accident shared over Twitter was captioned “A 2 wheeler rider critically injured after a BMW car jumped over a divider and crashed into another car and two-wheeler in #Mangaluru.”

#Karnataka

A 2 wheeler rider critically injured after a BMW car jumped over a divider and crashed into another car and two wheeler in #Mangaluru @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/tuTouAg6FP — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) April 9, 2022

According to details, the woman and the child, and the driver of the car were injured in the accident and are under treatment.

The shocking accident was recorded on CCTV and has gone viral on social media.

The video also shows a woman, standing on the divider, making a close escape from the speedy car.

According to the local media, Mangaluru city police are investigating the incident, the driver of the BMX speeding car was reported to be under alcohol influence while driving.

