WATCH: Storm brings down unoccupied beach house

A shocking video of an unoccupied beach house falling into the waves has gone viral on social media, highlighting the phenomenon of rising sea levels.

The video was recorded along North Carolina’s coast in the US during a storm where another unoccupied beach house collapsed.

They were both located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. US National Park Service confirmed both collapses and closed off the areas around the houses.

A video shared on Twitter shows the house’s legs collapsing into the strong waves and the house floating away in the Atlantic Ocean.

Debris from the first fallen house was spreading widely. Officials from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore, which is part of the park service, said they will be working closely with the homeowner to coordinate cleanup activities.

“Unfortunately, there may be more houses that collapse onto Seashore beaches in the near future,” David Hallac, superintendent of National Parks of Eastern North Carolina, said in a statement.

“We proactively reached out to homeowners along Ocean Drive in Rodanthe after the first house collapse and recommended that actions be taken to prevent collapse and impacts to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.”

