WATCH: Street criminals astonish police by weapon-hiding trick

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday arrested two street criminals who showed law enforcement personnel how they used to hide weapons to avoid getting caught during snap-checking, ARY News reported.

The Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan police said that they have arrested the duo namely Imran and Umair allegedly after an encounter, adding that the two street criminals were involved in a number of street robberies for past two months.

Interestingly, the criminals also showed police during interrogation as to how they hid firearms to avoid getting caught. The duo showed on camera how they hid a gun in the seat of a motorbike.

The police officials awarded prizes to the police team for successfully arrested the robbers.

