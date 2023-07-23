WATCH: Student jumps from school’s first floor while imitating Krrish

A Class 3 student jumped from the first floor of his school while imitating a stunt from a superhero movie scene Krrish in India.

The child named Virat inspired by the superhero movie Krrish received serious injuries on his face and legs. The incident was captured on CCTV.

The sad incident took place in Uttar Pradesh. The student hails from Anil Colony in Kanpur’s Babu Purva neighbourhood.

WARNING: The video contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some viewers.

The injured student was rushed to a private hospital.

The CCTV camera footage shows the student making the fateful jump and also suggests that the kid was alone in his decision to leap.

The injured student disclosed to his mother that he admired Krrish as a superhero and aspired to perform heroic stunts just like him. Though some of his classmates were present when he made the decision, they did not force him into it, as confirmed by school principal.