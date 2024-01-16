WATCH: Students clash at Karachi University’s library

KARACHI: A video of a clash between activists of two students organizations at University of Karachi (UoK) emerged on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

In the footage it can be seen that people wearing helmets are brutally torturing a student in the varsity’s library. The workers of student organizations are also throwing chairs at each other.

The police said that the fight took place between the two student organizations in the main library of UoK on Monday, resulting in injuries of four students. The students who were injured in the fight were shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

جامعہ کراچی کی لائنریری میں گزشتہ روز جھگڑے کی ویڈیو سامنے آگئی#ARYNews pic.twitter.com/Wq2O1llMcR — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) January 16, 2024

Police officials said that UoK administration has banned the activities of student organizations in the campus. No one submitted any application to the concerned police after the incident, while the security of the university has been tightened.