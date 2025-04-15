Watch: Stunning relay catch in ECL goes viral

A jaw-dropping relay catch in the European Cricket League (ECL) has taken the internet by storm, leaving cricket fans in awe.

During the match, a batter launched the ball toward long-on, seemingly destined for a six.

Positioned right at the boundary rope, the fielder caught the ball while balancing precariously close to stepping out of bounds.

In a moment of athletic brilliance, the fielder, just before crossing the rope, tossed the ball to the bowler, who completed the catch, resulting in a caught-and-bowled dismissal.

The video of the catch has impressed cricket fans, showcasing exceptional fielding skills and teamwork.

The European Cricket League (ECL) is a T10 cricket tournament featuring clubs from various European countries, organized by the European Cricket Network.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by European Cricket (@europeancricket)

Read More: WATCH: Marco Jansen take stunning catch in England clash

Earlier, South Africa allrounder Marco Jansen pulled off one of the top catches in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 during their game against England in Karachi on Friday.

The left-arm pacer grabbed the screamer after dismantling England’s top-order with his exceptional bowling.

England were off to a disastrous start after opting to bat first as Marco Jansen sent their top three batters back to the pavilion inside seven overs.

However, he did not finish there and took one of the stunning catches of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 to see Harry Brook return to the dugout after scoring 19 runs.

The brilliant fielding display was witnessed in the 17th over when Keshav Maharaj bowled a tossed-up delivery on the leg stump to the England batter, enticing him to go big.

Harry Brook charged at the ball, attempting to smash it over midwicket, but he mistimed the shot as the ball soared in the skies.