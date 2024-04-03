WATCH: Sunil Narine scores 26 off Ishant Sharma’s over

Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) batter Sunil Narine went berserk against Delhi Capitals, scoring 85 off 39 balls in the 16th match of the IPL 2024 on Wednesday.

Sent to open the inning with Phil Salt, Narine looked in supreme touch as he smashed the Delhi Capitals’ bowlers all around the park.

In his fiery knock that helped Kolkata Knight Riders set the second-highest total of IPL history, Sunil Narine hit Ishant Sharma for 26 runs in a single over as he hit the first two balls for consecutive sixes, followed by a boundary.

After missing the fourth delivery, the West Indian national hit Sharma for a six on the fifth ball of the over and finished the over with another boundary.

In total, his blistering knock included seven sixes and as many fours.

The 35-year-old registered his half-century in 21 deliveries and his 85-run knock is the highest individual score of the IPL 2024.

Kolkata Knight Riders managed to put a total of 272 over the loss of seven wickets in 20 overs against Delhi Capitals after opting to bat first.

Narine survived a close call as early in the inning as he edged a delivery of Ishant Sharma to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant’s gloves, however, the on-field umpire gave it not-out despite replays confirming an outside edge.

Pant, Delhi Capital’s captain, decided to review the decision but was denied the call as the umpire claimed that he was late in referring the decision.