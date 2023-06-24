WATCH: Teacher shot by ex-students over monetary dispute

In a shocking incident, ex-students killed their teacher over a monetary dispute in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

The CCTV footage shows the students who are brothers identified as Vivek Rathore and Vinay Rathore.

The teacher Girwar Singh who teaches English at a coaching centre was called out by his students who were outside on their motorbike.

They had a short conversation with the teacher and then all of a sudden shot him and fled the spot of the incident.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, upon investigation the teacher said that he has no enmity with the students. Police are suspecting that a monetary dispute could be the reason behind the incident.

The police officials said that “Three years ago, the two boys used to come to the coaching centre for studies. It is suspected that there was some monetary dispute. The brother-duo got on a two-wheeler and shot their teacher. The injured teacher has been referred to a hospital in Gwalior,” Moreover, Police is in search of the suspects who shot their teacher.

Earlier, a student killed a secondary school teacher with a machete in Prague and was caught on the run, police and officials said.

“The culprit attacked a teacher with a machete before noon (1000 GMT). Unfortunately the teacher died in the attack,” police said in a tweet.

The attacker, who left the machete at the crime scene, ran away and police deployed hundreds of officers and a helicopter to find him.