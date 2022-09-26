‘Qala’ teaser: Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan set to debut with musical saga

Babil Khan – son of late Indian actor Irrfan Khan – is set to follow in his father’s footsteps in Bollywood with his debut movie ‘Qala’.

Streaming giant Netflix unveiled the very first teaser of the epic musical saga ‘Qala’ during the fourth edition of the online fan event, TUDUM, on Saturday among the 120 teasers of upcoming films on the portal.

The minute-and-a-half-long teaser gives a preview into the story – set in the 1930s and 1940s decade – about a young, emerging, playback singer played by ‘Laila Majnu’ fame Tripti Dimri, and her stained relationship with her mother [Swastika Mukherjee] due to a tragic past.

On the other hand, Babil Khan, who essays the character of Jagan in the title, impressed the audience with his brief yet impressive presence on screen in the teaser video, as he looked like a spitting image of his father, the ‘Hindi Medium’ actor.

Speaking about Khan, film producer Karnesh Sharma (brother of actor Anushka Sharma) earlier said, “The rawness and the form of acting that Irrfan was known for, I think Babil carries that legacy.”

He also clarified, “Babil auditioned for the film. Neither I nor Anvita [Dutt] knew he was Irrfan’s son. Babil is here purely on merit. He is a fantastic actor and talented. And we are really happy and excited to present him.”

About ‘Qala’, Anvita Dutt has helmed the direction of the project, which is bankrolled by Anushka Sharma and brother Karnesh’s Clean Slate Filmz.

While the date for the premiere is yet to be announced, makers hinted on social media that the film will be available to stream soon.

It is pertinent to mention that ‘Qala’ is the sophomore collab of Dimri and Dutt with the production banner after their much acclaimed ‘Bulbbul’ which was released on Netflix in 2020, during the pandemic.

