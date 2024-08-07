WATCH: Tendulkar’s childhood friend Vinod Kambli struggles to walk

A recent video has surfaced online, showing former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli struggling to walk and appearing disoriented.

The authenticity of the video has not been verified, but it has sparked widespread concern among fans and the cricket community.

Kambli, who represented India in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, has faced health issues in the past, including a cardiac arrest in 2013 and undergoing angioplasty in 2012.

Fans have taken to social media to express their worry and urged Kambli’s childhood friend Sachin Tendulkar to offer support.

The two grew up together in Mumbai, mentored by Ramakant Achrekar, and went on to play for India. Kambli’s cricketing career was marked by notable partnerships with Tendulkar, and he scored 2477 runs in ODIs and 1084 runs in Tests.

Tendulkar, who retired in 2013 with a record-breaking 34,000 international runs, has not publicly commented on the situation.