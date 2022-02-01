WATCH: Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2022 trailer

Netflix released the trailer of the upcoming film Texas Chainsaw Massacre on micro-blogging social media application Twitter.

According to the synopsis on IMDB, Texas Chainsaw Massacre will tell the story of social media influencers who want to breathe new life into a Texas ghost town and take on Leatherface, the legendary killer who wears a mask of human skin.

After nearly 50 years of hiding, Leatherface returns. Texas Chainsaw Massacre premieres February 18 only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pvOv8CXYLB — Netflix (@netflix) January 31, 2022

The film is slated to release on February 18 this year.

Mark Burnham is playing the role of Leatherface while the characters of Melody and Lila is portrayed by Sarah Yarkin and Elsie Fisher respectively.

Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Olwen Fouéré, Alice Krige, Jessica Allain, Nell Hudson, Sam Douglas, William Hope and Jolyon Coy are part of the cast well.

The project, based on the characters by Kim Henkel and Tobe Hooper, is directed by David Blue Garcia. Chris Thomas Devlin has written the screenplay.

Fede Álvarez and Rodo Sayagues have written the story.

It will be the ninth instalment in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie franchise. The previous film was Leatherface, which came out in 2017.

