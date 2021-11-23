Watch: These simple ingredients can naturally whiten your teeth

Drinking too much tea or eating unhealthy items such as betel nut or gutka deteriorate teeth colour which sets a bad impression in front of the people.

People resort to different remedies and even consult with dentists to get the issue resolved. However, the use of these simple natural ingredients and techniques can not only save money but offers a quick solution as well.

Dr Bilquees came as a guest on the ARY Digital morning show Good Morning Pakistan where she showed the natural way to whiten your teeth.

Take half a cup of fenugreek seeds (methee dana) along with six cloves before grinding to a powder of it, before adding half-spoon salt. The use of pink salt is ideal in this regard.

Make a paste after adding a bit of water and brush it well on the teeth for 10 minutes. This will make the teeth white and shine like a pearl.

