WATCH: Thief uses tractor to break into shop for stealing motorcycles

QUEENSLAND: CCTV footage captured the moment a thief broke into a shop using a tractor and fled with two motorcycles in Queensland, Australia.

It showed the man rammed the front-end loader into the shop and tried to flee with two motorcycles attached to the tractor.

The incident took place in Ipswich, west of Brisbane on Friday morning. After being chased by the police, the thief dumped the motorcycles and attempted to flee through the Ipswich streets.

VIDEO: CCTV footage captures the moment a thief rams an allegedly stolen front-end loader into a shop and attempts to make off with two motorcycles in the Australian state of Queensland pic.twitter.com/k0GENRokzG — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 16, 2021

The theft and chase were captured by the cameras in which the driver of the tractor could be seen running away along with the stolen motorcycles and later being chased by the police vehicles.

Later, a 41-year-old man was arrested while hiding in long grass alongside a railway line.

