WATCH: Toddler, mother attacked by German Shepherd

A horrific video of a pet dog, German Shepherd, attacking a toddler and his mother in Vishwas Nagar of India’s capital Delhi is going viral on social media.

The incident was captured in close-circuit television cameras and went viral on social media.

In the video, the two-year-old child can be seen in his mother’s arms when he was attacked by a German Shepherd outside the house in Vishwas Nagar of Shahdara.

The child fell on the road while his mother kept saving her son. The dog also tried to hurt the woman before the pet was joined by another dog.

A two-year-old boy was bitten by a dog in Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara district. pic.twitter.com/QuNg4MMGEi — Mahender Singh Manral (@mahendermanral) January 24, 2024

In the video, another woman, apparently the owner of the dog, can be seen saving the mother and her son. The police registered a case against the owner.

District Commissioner Surendra Chaudhary quoted the victim’s father and said his wife and son were returning from the temple when the neighbor opened the gate and her pet dogs ran out and attacked the child and his mother.

The police said that the condition of the child was out of danger. The case has been registered while further investigations are underway.