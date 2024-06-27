WATCH: Topley castles Virat Kohli in T20 WC 2024 semi-final

Indian star batter Virat Kohli continued his dismal performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 as he failed to score big in the semi-final against England on Thursday.

After put to bat first, Kohli opened the inning with skipper Rohit Sharma, however, the right-handed batter continued to struggle in his inning.

Kohli was dismissed on nine, taking as many deliveries in the third over of the inning bowled by England pacer Reece Topley.

The Indian batter seemed in touch as he hit Topley for a six over mid-wicket. However, he could not follow it up and was clean bowled by the England bowler as he attempted another hit over mid-wicket while giving himself room.

The ball came back a bit towards Virat Kohli who had exposed all of his stumps. The ball moved a bit and hit the top of his leg stump, sending the bails flying into air ending the star batter’s stay at the crease.

Coming into the T20 World Cup 2024 with big knocks in the IPL 2024, Kohli could not click in the tournament and has managed to score 66 runs in seven matches at an average of 11 and a strike-rate of 100.

The 35-year-old has also registered two ducks in the tournament, becoming the second Indian player to have been dismissed on a duck twice in a World Cup edition.

The first Indian player was former pacer Ashish Nehra who scored two ducks in the 2010 T20 World Cup.

While the toss at the second semi-final was delayed due to rain in Guyana, no overs were lost as England and India are set to lock horns to book a place in the final against South Africa.