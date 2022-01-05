WATCH: Trailer for final edition of ‘Peaky Blinders’ is out

Fans of the period gangster saga ‘Peaky Blinders’ are thrilled after BBC has released its very first trailer for the sixth and final season of the series as a New Year treat.

Last year the announcement of the gangster saga’s sixth edition to be the ending one came to the fans, the trailer of which has been dropped on the first day of 2022.

Irish actor Cillian Murphy is back with his character of Thomas Shelby, seeking ways for the titular Birmingham-based clan to finally rest. Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Sophie Rundle will be reprising their roles as well, among others.

Helen McCrory, who essayed an important role of Elizabeth aka Aunt Polly, passed away in April this year, a character plot for which has not been revealed in the initial trailer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

The creator of the series Steven Knight, earlier addressing the production delay of the final season, stated, “Peaky is back and with a bang. After the enforced production delay due to the Covid pandemic, we find the family in extreme jeopardy and the stakes have never been higher”.

“We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form”, he further sparked hopes for fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peaky Blinders (@peakyblindersofficial)

The concluding season of the series is written by Knight himself, while Anthony Byrne will be returning to the director’s seat after helming much acclaimed five seasons. Executive producers are Caryn Mandabach, Steven Knight, Jamie Glazebrook, David Mason, Anthony Byrne, and Cillian Murphy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BBC iPlayer (@bbciplayer)

Although a release date for the final edition of Peaky Blinders is not known yet, it has been teased for early 2022. The show airs on BBC for its UK audience, while for fans outside, the series is available to stream on Netflix.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!