WATCH: Truck drags car for three kilometres; occupants jump out

A video of a 22-wheeler truck dragging a car for about three kilometres in India is going viral on social media.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The video got uploaded on micro-blogging Twitter. It showed a t-boned hatchback car getting dragged by a truck in Meerut city in Uttar Pradesh state. It looked like a Bollywood scene.

According to Indian media, the commotion started during a scuffle between the car occupants and the truck driver, who was reportedly intoxicated.

They shouted at the truck driver asking him to stop the container truck but their cries were ignored. The car occupants had jumped out in time and escaped any serious injury.

The 22-wheeler stopped after a police chase. The driver was arrested.

The incident highlighted rash driving in the world, which claims millions of lives each year.

Related – Woman killed after car drags her for four kilometres

It is not the first time that such an incident has happened in the country. A shocking video of a car speeding on the road while dragging a bike trapped under it made rounds on the internet.

The video showed sparks flying as the speeding car dragged the bike through the road.

#BreakingNews | GHAZIABAD: SHOCKING ROAD RAGE ON CAM A car hit two motorcycle riders and dragged the motorcycle for over one kilometre in #Ghaziabad‘s Indirapuram area. The dramatic video of the incident has went viral.@Mohitomvashisht reports | #RoadRage pic.twitter.com/gY4lHFW6pv — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) November 5, 2022

According to reports, the speeding car hit the bike with two occupants and dragged it down the road after it got stuck on the front bumper.

The car driver did not slow down despite people confronting him. The clip showed at least two bikers chasing the car driver and asking him to stop.

They made the car driver slow down but he sped away when trying to get him off his vehicle. The bikers refused to give up and were joined by more people.

After a long chase, the group eventually managed to stop the car driver while dragging the bike along the road.

Comments