Watch: Truck driver rams into hotel after being denied food

A shocking incident occurred on September 6 in Pune, Maharashtra, where a truck driver rammed his vehicle into a hotel building after being denied food.

The driver, who was reportedly under the influence of alcohol, approached Hotel Gokul and requested food but was refused by the hotel owner.

In a fit of rage, he returned to his truck and repeatedly crashed into the building.

Eyewitnesses recorded the incident on their mobile phones, and a few men attempted to stop the driver by pelting stones at him.

A truck driver rammed his vehicle into a hotel building in Pune after he was reportedly denied food. The truck driver was allegedly drunk. The incident took place on Friday night.

However, he continued to ram into the building until the police arrived and arrested him. An investigation is currently underway.

In a separate incident, a tragic accident occurred in Vidisha district, Madhya Pradesh, where four people from Rajasthan were killed, and six others injured when their SUV collided with a truck on the Biaora-Bina highway.

The deceased were identified as Kishanlal Lodha, Vinod Kumar Mali, Vardi Bai Lodha, and Rajbai Bheel. The accident highlights the importance of road safety and responsible driving practices.